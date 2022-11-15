NHS urges fans to take a shot for England at the World Cup

Super spreader event: London health chief is urging the public to ensure that they are up to date with their flu and covid vaccinations before embarking on any World Cup group gatherings

CROYDON COMMENTARY: Groups gathering together in pubs and bars to watch matches in the football World Cup could increase the risk of spreading flu and covid warns Dr CHRIS STREATHER, the medical director for the NHS in London, pictured right

We know the World Cup will bring Londoners together with thousands gathering in pubs and front rooms to cheer on Gareth Southgate and the England team.

But we also know that crowds are what viruses like best, whether that is the common cold, flu or even covid.

So the best possible defence will be vital – not just in Qatar but also here at home.

If you are eligible for a covid or flu vaccination this autumn, make sure you are going into the tournament match fit by topping up your protection.

With flu already circulating and covid having never gone away, there is a real threat of a “twindemic” in what could be one of the toughest winters the NHS has faced.

Captain’s performance: be like Harry Kane and take a shot for England at the World Cup

We are doing everything we can to prepare, including adding extra hospital beds, introducing a national falls service and rolling out data-driven “war rooms” to coordinate care and make sure every spare bed is put to good use.

We are also making it easier than ever for people to book covid jabs at more than 400 sites across the capital, and flu jabs at most GP practices, community pharmacies and some hospitals, through the NHS website or by calling 119.

They can save your life and keep you out of hospital.

So don’t score an own goal this World Cup, take a shot for England so you can enjoy the football – along with Christmas and the New Year.

