Waddon pet store’s face-lift will have its customers purring

Pets at Home has opened the doors to its new-look pet care centre in Waddon Retail Park, off the Purley Way.

The store has been refurbished, including a “Pet Village”, for small animals to have plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.

The Croydon store has a team of specialist pet care advisors on hand to support pet owners with free advice, including flea and worm subscriptions, weight checks and nutritional consultations, as well as a coat and harness fitting services for dogs.

The store also has extended its Companion Care surgery, where they have a team of highly skilled vets, experienced nurses and advisors on hand to support pets with all of their important healthcare needs – from preventative care and welfare advice, to treating sick and injured animals.

The revamped store is also home to The Groom Room, which has been refurbished and offers a wide range of grooming services for dogs, including full grooms, spa treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping. The salon is open seven days a week and customers can book appointments online at www.petsathome.com/groomroom.

Customers can make use of the brand-new dog self-wash station where they can wash and blow dry their dog themselves without the hassle of cleaning up the bathroom at home.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre,” said Stephen Watson, the store manager.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe, all under one roof. Whether it is help with fitting a harness or your pet’s diet, accessing our grooming services, or booking an appointment with the vet team, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

New puppy and kitten owners can also access the free VIP Puppy & Kitten Club, joining the millions of pet owners already getting expert advice and tailored offers through their pet’s first year.

