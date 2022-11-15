Norbury restaurant Via offers atmospheric stopping off point

Too many people might think that Norbury is just somewhere on the A23 that they pass on their way to Brixton or, in the opposite direction, to Croydon. Norbury is somewhere you go “via”.

Thus, Norbury’s newest restaurant is called Via, and owner Elsa Viveiros and her team say that they want to put Norbury on the map as more than a place you pass through.

Taking inspiration from Continental back streets, away from the main drag, where all the best restaurants are found, there’s a feeling in Via that the outside has been brought inside.

The star-lit night sky painted has been painted on the ceiling to stunning effect, creating a cosy atmosphere. A wall mural of angelic wings and an illuminated sign that says “to the moon” lifts the heart.

The menu is concise, a range of small plates, including crispy prawns, with sriracha mayonnaise and orange and figs, with crumbled feta, walnuts and drizzled with honey.

Whether it’s a date night or dinner with a friend, the only other company you’ll need is a bottle of wine from a largely Portuguese wine list.

There’s a two-for-one offer on classic cocktails from 5pm to 7pm every day.

Via is at 1447A London Rd, Norbury, London SW16 4AQ, and is open Wednesdays to Sundays, 5pm to 11pm.

