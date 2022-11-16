Cheaper fares on Southern and Thameslink through December

Govia, operator of Thameslink and Southern trains, has released Advance Fares for the festive period.

Passengers can save up to 45per cent by booking in advance, compared to buying their tickets on the day.

“Not only is taking the train a greener way to travel, but it’s also more sociable and gives people an excuse to break into the festive treats early,” Govia Thameslink Railway, the country’s largest rail operators, say.

Passengers “can plan their journey home or make the most of the Christmas days out without spending a fortune”, GTR say.

Already available on Southern, the rail operator has extended its Advance Tickets offering to Thameslink, giving savings on journeys from Brighton all the way up to Cambridge.

Southern offers adult tickets as low at £5.50 on selected routes, with this price available for a journey from London Victoria to Worthing or Chichester ahead of Christmas Eve.

“But customers need to be quick as tickets at these prices are limited,” GTR says.

There also even bigger savings to be made for students using their railcards buying tickets for their journeys home after the end of term.

The rail operator says it has more than 65,000 Advance Fares on sale every week, and recommends planning ahead to get the best savings. Planning is also essential to ensure you check Network Rail for its programme of engineering works, especially in the days between Christmas and New Year.

“Christmas can be a very expensive time of year and we know this winter is going to be tough for many households,” said GTR’s Dominic Morrow.

“If you know when and where you’ll be travelling, Advance Fares are an easy way to cut costs on rail travel. Getting the train is the perfect way to unwind and get into the festive spirit.”

Advance Fares are now available up until Christmas Eve and between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day at Thameslink and Southern

Engineering works could affect whether Advance Fares are available on certain routes. More information on: Planned Changes to Train Times | Thameslink and Planned Changes to Train Times | Southern Railway

Railcards typically save customers one-third on top of other discounts. Find out more at https://www.railcard.co.uk

Families travelling by train this Christmas can benefit from the Kids for £2 offer, which is available on most GTR routes. This enables up to four children to travel for just £2 each with a fare-paying adult

Find out more about festive destinations and things to do on the Southern website here: Southern – 12 Days out of Christmas and on the Thameslink website here: Thameslink – 12 Days out of Christmas

And to book online, click www.southernrailway.com or www.thameslinkrailway.com.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

