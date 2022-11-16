Spine-chilling Christmas awaits in a magical forest of myth

The Coulsdon Theatre Workshop has a spine-chilling Christmas special lined up next month, all staged in a dark forest of magic and myth.

Their latest production is Grimm Tales – a new theatrical adaptation weaving 10 of the best tales from the Brothers Grimm into one show.

Magical, terrifying, often funny and even occasionally profound, Grimm Tales is a festive treat for all the family, digging as deep as the dwarves into a rich, dark seam of lost European folklore.

The stories drawn upon include Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Cap, Snow White and Rumpelstiltskin. But in this stage adaptation, they are freed from layers of Victorian prudery and Disney schmaltz to reveal the simple truths of these ancient stories, a couple of which include some old-fashioned fairy tale revenge and mayhem with just a little bit of (simulated) gore.

TWC says, “As a result, although we feel the play is suitable for both adults and children, we wouldn’t recommend it to the very young.” You have been warned.

Staged at the Coulsdon Community Centre on Barrie Close, there are performances on December 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17, all at 7.45pm (so that threatre-goers can get home before their carriages turn back into pumpkins at midnight), and matinees on December 11, 17 and 18 at 3pm.

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and can be booked by clicking here.

