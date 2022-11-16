Shopping malls pick Croydon Health as nominated charity

The Croydon Health Charity, based at Mayday Hospital, has been announced as the nominated charity of the year for the Centrale and Whitgift shopping centres.

The announcement is a boost for NHS staff and patients across the borough, as the partnership will see Croydon’s only dedicated NHS charity benefiting from a generous bursary. It will also allow the organisations to work together to offer health education events, as well as opportunities to raise funds throughout the year.

Public health initiatives at the shopping centres are something which have worked well in Croydon recently. Centrale has been the venue for one of the country’s largest covid vaccination centres since 2020, setting aside space on an upper floor for the NHS to operate its vaccination programme in the centre of Croydon.

Christina Clynes, the head of fundraising for Croydon Health Charity, said, “We are delighted to join forces with the team at Centrale and Whitgift to raise awareness of the great work of our charity.

“Each year, we support thousands of NHS staff and patients, funding new medical equipment to improve health outcomes, as well as life-changing research, refurbishments – such as the development of a state-of-the-art playground for a new children’s unit at Croydon University Hospital – and a number of vital staff wellbeing initiatives to support our NHS heroes.

“With the support of Centrale and Whitgift and their shoppers, we can do even more to care for those in our borough who need it most.”

Joanne Bailey, Centrale’s general manager, said, “As a central hub in Croydon we understand the important role we can play in providing support, provisions and services for the local community.

“Our partnership with Croydon Health Charity will go a long way in ensuring that NHS staff can continue their essential work with the necessary funding, while patients in Croydon can receive vital care and treatment.”

The charity partnership will be in place until October 2023. You can find out more information about Croydon Health Charity here.

