Subway fire sparked fears for Seifert’s landmark building

Six fire engines were called out to a blaze underneath the No1 Croydon building last night.

The London Fire Brigade this morning clarified that the fire was in a pedestrian subway on Addiscombe Road, close to East Croydon Station, and not as was first reported in “the basement” of the landmark building.

No1 Croydon has attracted a series of affectionate nicknames over the last 50 years, including the Thrupenny Bit Building (for those of a certain age), the 50p Bit Building (for anyone born after 1970…), and even to some The Wedding Cake.

It was designed by noted firm of architects Richard Seifert and Partners, who also designed Centre Point and the NatWest Tower. When the building was completed in 1970, it was Croydon’s tallest building, at 24 storeys and is 269 feet high.

Last night’s fire is now under investigation by the LFB and Metropolitan Police.

According to the Brigade, “around 40 firefighters tackled a fire in a pedestrian subway on Addiscombe Road in Croydon last night”.

In a formal report, the Brigade said, “Half of the subway was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.”

The Brigade got its call-out at 11.02pm last night, and had the fire under control soon after midnight.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

