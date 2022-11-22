How ‘Lost’ soon became an apt metaphor for Perry’s mayoralty

CROYDON COMMENTARY: The council’s continuing financial woes are due in the main to the Conservative government’s policies nationally over the past 12 years, says reader DEREK THROWER



So Part-time Perry, our Croydon Conservative Mayor, is lost in self-pity.

We can see the directly-elected Mayor is busy “selling” Croydon. The only problem is that he’s selling it down the river.

So whatever half-baked hopes there were a few weeks ago have already evaporated.

Conservatives are going to have to face up the reality of the situation they have created nationally and how that impacts the local.

The country has been placed into consumer deflation and any counter-cyclical long-term investment appears seemingly unavailable for the foreseeable.

The hopes for one massive town centre saving plan is a fantasy for another decade again.

Croydon needs pragmatism rather than fantasy. But I’m afraid we are not going to get any progress at this time unless Mayor Perry looks to smaller-scale entrepreneurs to provide any life possible to alleviate Croydon’s blight in the short to the medium term with at least some form of activity.

The immersive experience he promised “this autumn” for the Allders building, “Lost”, does seem the most apt project for him to follow.

Croydon Commentary is where our readers can offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

