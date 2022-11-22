How ‘Lost’ soon became an apt metaphor for Perry’s mayoralty

CROYDON COMMENTARY: The council’s continuing financial woes are due in the main to the Conservative government’s policies nationally over the past 12 years, says reader DEREK THROWER

So Part-time Perry, our Croydon Conservative Mayor, is lost in self-pity.

Lost … all hope?: Mayor Perry’s promised scheme for reviving the town centre is an apt metaphor

We can see the directly-elected Mayor is busy “selling” Croydon. The only problem is that he’s selling it down the river.

So whatever half-baked hopes there were a few weeks ago have already evaporated.

Conservatives are going to have to face up the reality of the situation they have created nationally and how that impacts the local.

The country has been placed into consumer deflation and any counter-cyclical long-term investment appears seemingly unavailable for the foreseeable.

The hopes for one massive town centre saving plan is a fantasy for another decade again.

Croydon needs pragmatism rather than fantasy. But I’m afraid we are not going to get any progress at this time unless Mayor Perry looks to smaller-scale entrepreneurs to provide any life possible to alleviate Croydon’s blight in the short to the medium term with at least some form of activity.

The immersive experience he promised “this autumn” for the Allders building, “Lost”, does seem the most apt project for him to follow.

