£1,000 donation to Nightwatch as they battle cost of living crisis

A week ago Croydon Council withdrew its ludicrous High Court injunction against this website. Inside Croydon’s Editor had pledged that any money raised by readers for the #KerswellBallsFund, its legal fighting fund, that was not needed for the court case would be donated to local charities.

This week, iC was delighted to be able to give £1,000 from that fund to Croydon Nightwatch. Here the charity’s chair, JAD ADAMS, explains how that money is being put to very good use

A big thank you to Inside Croydon and to people who donated to the legal fighting fund which is now being donated to homelessness charities.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, we are seeing more people through the week at our nightly sessions in Croydon town centre, and their needs are greater, so we have to step up our work.

The energy crisis means we regularly see people who are not only living in cold flats which they can’t afford to heat, but their credit has run out and they don’t even have the use of an electric light.

One woman told me that at night she lived by the light of the street lamp outside her window.

We are handing out £280-worth of energy vouchers each week, which can be used to top up the blue keys, which is how most of our clients access power.

As well as providing hot food every night, we give out groceries once a week.

Our spending on food has gone up by 50per cent since last year because of the increased costs, but also because of increased demand.

I stood in our storeroom in summer this year and calculated we had one month left of food, and three months before Harvest Festival donations came in. We had to buy in to cover the shortfall.

This year we are looking at a gap of £30,000 between our income and expenditure.

This £1,000 donation from Inside Croydon is very welcome.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

