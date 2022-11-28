Care worker Kirwin helps Bluebird to fly high at London awards

Croydon care worker Moya Kirwin received the Dignity in Care Award at the London Care Awards staged on Saturday.

Kirwin works for Bluebird Care Croydon, which had nine finalists on the night, including a “Highly Commended” for Naomi Kennedy in the Care Assistant of the Year category.

Clearly delighted, Kirwin said, “I can’t believe that I have won, and I am very proud to win this award.

“I became a care assistant to make a difference to the lives of older people in Croydon who are struggling and need support. I am enjoying all aspects of being a care assistant and would recommend it as a great career. I enjoy my job immensely.”

The judges said that they had been impressed with Kirwin’s dedication to deliver individual, personalised support to each of her clients every day. Her passion, empathy, and motivation to make a difference had made Kirwin stand out as the winner.

The judges said: “Moya really showed what dignity in care actually means. She works on the frontline ensuring people get to live at home for longer. Moya was really humble in the difference she had made to peoples’ lives. She is an inspiration!”

Other Bluebird Care Croydon finalists included:

Carina Redwood – Home Care Worker of the Year

Mandy Sparkes – Registered Manager of the Year and The Care Assessor Award

Seonaid Blackwood – Frontline Leaders Award

Aaron Slade – The 3 Rs Award (Recruitment, Retention, Reward)

June Hodson – Care Newcomer Award and

Winnie Johnson – The Palliative Carer Award

“We are absolutely thrilled that against tough competition we have again won awards at this major care awards event,” said Bluebird Care Croydon’s director, Dean Slade.

“These awards are great news and I am so pleased for our staff members, it goes to show that there are some great examples of quality home care in the borough of Croydon.”

The London Care Awards are part of the Great British Care Awards which celebrate excellence across the social care sector and promote best practice, paying tribute to those who have demonstrated excellence in their field of work.

Sector support includes Care England, The Department of Health, Alzheimer’s Society, The National Care Forum and The Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE) as well as local authorities and commercial organisations.

Bluebird Care Croydon was set up in May 2010 by local resident, Dean Slade, who had previously worked at Mayday Hospital. The Croydon office of Bluebird Care is now providing more than 50,000 care visits a year and employ more than 70 care staff.

Bluebird Care is currently looking for 30 new care workers to join this award-winning team.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

