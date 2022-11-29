Hammig String Quartet, lunchtime recital, Purley, Dec 14

Purley Classics started putting on lunchtime classical music recitals in October 2013, with the aim of making classical music accessible to the local community while giving mainly young aspiring musicians the opportunity to enhance their performance experience.

The musicians are either soloists or small groups such as duos and trios. So far there has been a wide range of instruments including piano, classical guitar, violin, cello, flute, clarinet and saxophone and there have even been soprano, tenor and baritone singers. To make the recitals as accessible as possible there is a small entry charge and, after administration costs, all the proceeds go to the musicians.

A common feature of the recitals is that most of the musicians introduce the pieces they play and there is the opportunity to chat to them afterwards. Some of the musicians are more established but most are recent music college graduates, maybe studying for their Masters, and they welcome the opportunity to perform to an engaging audience as part of developing their careers.

Purley Classics has gained a faithful audience but they welcome anybody, young or old, whether or not regular concertgoers. They are also a good introduction to live classical music as the performers usually explain what they’re playing. There is none of the formality of a large concert hall.

After the inevitable gap in recitals during the covid pandemic Purley Classics decided to re-open at larger premises at St Mark’s Church, Church Road, Woodcote, Purley CR8 3QQ. They welcome any accomplished musician, whether or not still training, to apply to perform at one of their recitals.

Further details can be found at www.purleyclassics.com

