Pay rise for Ikea shop workers to match Real Living Wage

Posted on November 29, 2022 by insidecroydon

Nearly 2,000 Ikea staff in London are set to receive a pay increase in January as part of the retailer’s £12million investment to support its people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Pipe dreams: workers at Ikea’s London stores, including Croydon, are to receive a pay rise and other improved benefits

Workers at the Greenwich, Hammersmith, Tottenham, Wembley and Croydon stores will also benefit from a broad range of support measures.

As one of the few major retailers to match the new Living Wage Foundation rate, Ikea’s hourly paid workers will receive £11.95, as part of the company’s pledge to pay the Real Living Wage.

Eligible salaried workers in London will receive a pay rise of 6per cent on average. The retailer is also providing increased discounts on Ikea products which reduce waste, more free food options in the staff restaurant, season ticket discounts, and more.

In addition to the cost-of-living investment, to recognise exceptional performance, all eligible members of the team throughout the UK and Ireland will receive a bonus – of approximately one month’s salary – in time for the festive season.

“Our people are at the heart of the success of our business and we have always been committed to paying a fair, sustainable rate of pay based on the cost of living. This year is no different,” said Ikea manager Darren Taylor.

“Recognising the increasing challenges brought by the rising cost of living, we are pleased to share some of the additional measures we are taking to ensure needs are met; and hope that it will ease some of the pressures of the current climate. We want to ensure that our colleagues feel supported during this challenging period.”

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Since joining the Living Wage Foundation in 2016, we’re delighted that Ikea continues to show real leadership on pay in retail.

“We all need a wage that meets our everyday needs, and in paying a real Living Wage to co-workers Ikea will provide them, and their families, with security and stability now and in the months ahead.”

