Coulsdon pub gets kitted out with its life-saving defibrillator

Posted on December 5, 2022 by insidecroydon

Life-saver: the defibrillator outside The Smuggler’s Inn

A potentially life-saving defibrillator has been installed outside a Coulsdon pub – thanks to the fund-raising efforts of a local residents’ association.

The defibrillator was installed at the end of November outside The Smuggler’s Inn on Chipstead Valley Road, thanks to the Coulsdon West RA’s raising more than their target of £1,500.

Defibrillators are used to save the lives of those suffering cardiac arrest, providing a high-energy shock.

The new Coulsdon defibrillator has been registered with The Circuit – The National Defibrillator Network, which is run by the British Heart Foundation.

The installation was carried out by local building company RK Build Solutions, who donated their time for free.

The CWRA said, “To everyone who donated to this project, from the smallest to the largest, a very big thank you too. Without you, this wouldn’t have happened.”

The money left over from the purchase will go into a fund for the continued upkeep and maintenance of the defibrillator unit.

