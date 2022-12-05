NHS Trust names pharmacist Gibbons as its new chair

Yemisi Gibbons has been named as the new chair of Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, to take up the role from January 1.

Gibbons, 45, succeeds Mike Bell, who has chaired the Trust for 10 years.

Announcing the initial three-year appointment, Matthew Kershaw, the Trust’s chief executive, said, “As a pharmacist, Yemisi brings with her over 20 years’ of NHS experience and a passion for working with prescribers to ensure clinical excellence to all patients.”

Gibbons has previously served as a non-executive director at Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust and North East London Foundation Trust where, according to Kershaw, “she helped create and embed a patient safety culture, championed and advocated diversity and compassionate leadership in each Trust and created opportunities for both organisations to share best practice and work in collaboration”.

Gibbons also sits on the Fitness to Practice committee of the General Pharmaceutical Council and previously served as a member of the Lord Chancellor’s advisory sub-committee for central London.

Kershaw said that as the chair of a London-based domiciliary care company, Gibbons brings “expert knowledge from her time in the independent sector and a new and unique perspective to Croydon as we continue in our ambitions to join up health and care and improve support for local residents”.

Bell is stepping down having “played a crucial leadership role and has been fundamental in ensuring Croydon continues to lead the way in integrated health and care… as well as helping to return the local health economy to financial surplus after more than six years”.

