Council’s rubbish collection calendars only available online

The annual bin collection calendar has been released, but this year the cash-strapped council is only making the charts available on its website, rather than delivering the helpful at-a-glance guide to every household.
This is nothing to do with a drive to reduce the amount of paper recycling going straight into the furnaces of the Beddington incinerator.
Times, in case you hadn’t gathered already, are tough. The 2022 rubbish calendar was the last hard-copy version that residents in Croydon will be receiving for a very long while.
And for those without access to a computer or printer at home, Mayor Jason Perry makes the less-than-helpful suggestion of visiting one of the borough’s libraries, most of which he has closed for five days each week in order to save a few bob.
A page on the council website allows residents to enter their postcode and address to get a copy of the collection calendar for their street.
There’s no fundamental changes to the pattern of the fortnightly collection cycles, though the first weekend in May on the calendar carries a big, black asterisk, as the council nor its rubbish contractors, Veolia, have yet worked out when to put the bins out on a coronation bank holiday.
“For more information on rubbish and recycling services, visit the council website,” the council suggests.
And the borough’s new Mayor, in his unstinting effort to ensure that there’s a quote from him on even the most rubbishy of council press releases, had this load of old garbage to say, “We are making it easy for residents to get their bin calendars online this year.
“If you need a printed copy for your home and don’t have access to a computer, our library staff are able to help you get one sorted and printed at any of our branches.”
If, of course, the library is open…
Sounds another rubbish idea, along with Perry’s war on clean air and litter police. And how come he can’t provide this while he circulates his monthly propaganda leaflet?
The most recent council Cabinet meeting was advised by the head of the external Improvement Board that it will in future be a “minimal council”.
Frankly I would be hard pressed to tell the difference of a full service offered by the Council and a minimum service . For my experience , there is no service full or otherwise . What about the many residents who are not online ? Where is the equality there ?
The calendar’s not worth the paper it was printed on anyway. Veolia, come (or don’t come) when they choose anyway.
The truth is the refuse workers turn up in all weathers and without fail, recycling waste goes one week, and non recyclable the next. I don’t think we can complain too much and it’s on a par with other Boroughs.
What annoys me is the arrogant assumption that people can travel to libraries for details if they don’t have home internet. Really ? Elderly people in winter when keeping warm is a major challenge. This administration shows little care for vulnerable people, be it in this matter or the callous decision to take away the jobs of people with learning difficulties at Cherry Orchard Garden Centre. One has to question their priorities when it comes to making cuts.
The bin timetable is incorrect for my address – has been for over a year. I have been chatting to the councillor Danielle about this so I know she is aware. Some addresses don’t fit on the usual rounds so they tag them into a different round. I hope they will remember us and give us a print out or we will have a difficult time figuring out what day by put our rubbish out.