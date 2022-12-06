Council’s rubbish collection calendars only available online

The annual bin collection calendar has been released, but this year the cash-strapped council is only making the charts available on its website, rather than delivering the helpful at-a-glance guide to every household.

This is nothing to do with a drive to reduce the amount of paper recycling going straight into the furnaces of the Beddington incinerator.

Times, in case you hadn’t gathered already, are tough. The 2022 rubbish calendar was the last hard-copy version that residents in Croydon will be receiving for a very long while.

And for those without access to a computer or printer at home, Mayor Jason Perry makes the less-than-helpful suggestion of visiting one of the borough’s libraries, most of which he has closed for five days each week in order to save a few bob.

A page on the council website allows residents to enter their postcode and address to get a copy of the collection calendar for their street.

There’s no fundamental changes to the pattern of the fortnightly collection cycles, though the first weekend in May on the calendar carries a big, black asterisk, as the council nor its rubbish contractors, Veolia, have yet worked out when to put the bins out on a coronation bank holiday.

“For more information on rubbish and recycling services, visit the council website,” the council suggests.

And the borough’s new Mayor, in his unstinting effort to ensure that there’s a quote from him on even the most rubbishy of council press releases, had this load of old garbage to say, “We are making it easy for residents to get their bin calendars online this year.

“If you need a printed copy for your home and don’t have access to a computer, our library staff are able to help you get one sorted and printed at any of our branches.”

If, of course, the library is open…

