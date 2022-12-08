Movie star Boyega helps Amazon deliver to Legacy Youth Zone

Movie star John Boyega was the surprise pre-Christmas package delivered to the Legacy Youth Zone on Whitehorse Road last night.

The Star Wars actor’s visit was part of a campaign by Amazon and youth charity OnSide to deliver smiles to young people this Christmas.

Research commissioned by Amazon reveals GenZ are in a “permacrisis” with a lack of suitable places to go for support at a time when more than two-thirds say that the cost of living crisis is their biggest concern.

Amazon’s Youth Space Access Report and Index shows that almost half of young adults interviewed nationwide feel there are too few free places for them to go.

Croydon’s Legacy Youth Zone provides a much-appreciated activities centre at the heart of the borough. The celebrity visit hopes to highlight the need for investment in spaces for people under 25.

And last night, Boyega gave members of OnSide’s Legacy Youth Zone the surprise of their young lives, as he helped Amazon fulfil the venue’s wish list of items – from clothing to Kindles, to sports equipment and kitchen supplies.

The BAFTA award-winner also talked to members of the youth centre about his own inspirations growing up in south London.

Amazon has committed products, funds and programming to OnSide to support its network of Youth Zones helping 50,000 young people across the country.

