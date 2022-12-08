Trinity defend their title in game of the season with Harrow

They are calling it “the game of the season”, and they are not referring to a soccer game being played against the French in the desert on Saturday.

Today at 2.15pm will see one of the most-awaited clashes in the schools rugby calendar as Trinity’s first XV take to the playing fields of Harrow in the quarter-final of the English Schools’ Cup.

Trinity are the defending champions, having won the final at Twickenham earlier this year. On their way to the showdown against Harrow, Trinity saw off the challenge of Croydon rivals Whitgift, seeing off the four-times winners 40-15.

According to one schools rugby streaming service, today’s match “pits arguably the top two in the country this year head-to-head”.

They say, “Thursday represents a chance for the winners to very firmly be able to claim to be the best around this year.”

Schools rugby focuses very much on the under-15s and under-18s age groups, and the very same year groups at Harrow and Trinity met in the quarter-finals of the U15 competition in 2019-2020, when Harrow won with a late penalty try.

According to the streamers’ preview of today’s match: “Both sides are… unbeaten in full games and have seen off some of the best teams and biggest names in all of schools rugby.

“Wellington College, Whitgift, Tonbridge, and Dulwich College are among Harrow’s conquests, indeed their 21-15 victory at Wellington College on the opening day of the season really set the tone for the term.” In the previous round, up against a then-unbeaten Hampton School, Harrow won 45-5.

“Trinity have been equally good though, Cranleigh, Brighton College, Dulwich College, and Whitgift all among their vanquished sides. Likes Harrow they started with a bang, 55-10 against Cranleigh and they haven’t looked back since.”

In their cup run, Trinity have also won convincingly, 55-5, against three-time cup-winners Dulwich, and in the previous round edged past Judd 24-22. It was Judd’s first defeat of the season, too.

Today’s match promises much.

You can watch it live, kick-off 2.15pm, streamed here.

Local bragging rights were settled for another year yesterday, when Wallington CGS played at John Fisher and won 10-7.

