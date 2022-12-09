Human Appeal’s Comedy Takeover is coming to Croydon

Human Appeal, the humanitarian aid charity, has launched its annual Comedy Takeover, which will take place in 12 cities across the country from December 15 to 31, including several London dates and, on December 28, at the Grand Sapphire Hotel off the Purley Way in Croydon.

The comedy tour will be raising funds for Human Appeal’s flood relief project to rebuild homes in Pakistan for those affected by this year’s devastating floods.

Among this year’s line-up are American comedian and actor Omar Regan; Imran Yusuf, who made his TV debut on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow; Ali Official, best known for his BBC Three comedy Muzlamic and for presenting the documentary Being British Bangladeshi; Aatif Nawaz, writer and star of BBC 3 comedy Muzlamic, who joins the Human Appeal Comedy Tour for the seventh consecutive year; and New York-based Sabeen Sadiq.

This year, the Human Appeal Comedy Takeover will culminate in a black-tie gala dinner in central London and feature special celebrity guest Guz Khan, best known for his work in hit TV show Man Like Mobeen and appearances on British panel show Taskmaster and comedy programme Live At The Apollo.

Tickets are now available here. Early bird tickets at £7 are available for a limited time only.

“Having recently visited some of the worst affected flood areas, it is heartening that our annual event is supporting the rebuilding of the homes of those who lost everything in the floods,” said Zaheer Khan, the director of fundraising at Human Appeal.

“We thank our headline sponsor Broadway City Gwadar who supported this tour with the aim of putting a smile on the faces of both those attending the show as well the vulnerable families impacted by the devastating floods in Pakistan,”

The tour dates include:

Dec 26: The Atrium, 124 Cheshire Street, London, E2 6EJ

Dec 27: Fairway Pavilion Banqueting Hall, Greenford Road, Southall UB1 3EE

Dec 28: Grand Sapphire, 45 Imperial Way, Croydon, CR0 4RR

Dec 29: Coliseum Suite, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, Essex, IG1 1QW

Dec 30: Elite Banqueting Suite, The Park, Wexham Road, Slough, SL2 5QR

Dec 31: Porchester Hall, Porchester Road, London W2 5HS

