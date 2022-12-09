Two years on, the need for covid booster jabs remains strong

Two years since the NHS delivered the world’s first covid jab in Croydon, kick-starting the most successful vaccination programme ever, health leaders are calling for Londoners who are eligible to get their booster dose ahead of Christmas.

The NHS in London has delivered more than 19million covid vaccines since the largest vaccination programme in NHS history began with the first person in London being vaccinated at Mayday Hospital two years ago – providing crucial protection, preventing countless hospitalisations and saving thousands of lives.

More than 1.5million autumn boosters have already been given in the capital in 2022.

But, with cases of covid-19 on the rise again and people set to gather across the capital for Christmas, the NHS is urging anyone eligible for a booster to come forward now to protect themselves and loved ones.

Dozens of sites around the capital are making the vaccine as accessible as possible ahead of Christmas – with pop-ups at food banks, community health centres and places of worship.

Among those vaccinating in the coming days are teams at churches, mosques, shopping centres and a roving bus, stopping at convenient places such as supermarkets and community centres.

“Over the last two years NHS staff and our partners have shown enormous commitment and dedication, delivering thousands of covid vaccines every day to ensure we continue to protect all our communities,” said Dr Chris Streather, the medical director for the NHS in London.

“We are urging eligible people to book their covid boosters and flu jabs as soon as possible and take up the opportunities to get protected this weekend”.

Please visit www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations to book your covid-19 booster now.

Read more: Mayor Khan among 1m Londoners to have covid booster jab

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

