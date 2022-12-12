Mermaids, actors flying and fairy dust make panto a must-see

In the first review of this year’s Fairfield Halls pantomime, The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, which opened on Saturday, six-year-old South Croydon schoolgirl NAOMI TOWNSEND gives it a resounding five stars

Touched by magic: Naomi Townsend at her first panto, at the Fairfield Halls

I was really excited about going to watch The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook at Fairfield Halls in Croydon. It was my first time watching a pantomime.

The seating was comfortable, but you had to be careful on the stairs because they were very steep. The lady who checked our tickets was really friendly and she made sure that we safely found our seats.

Inside the theatre, it was a little dark, but the stage was bright and colourful, and the costumes the actors wore looked amazing.

My little sister, Emily, who is three, and I loved the mermaid costume, it was cool to see how the fairy flew across the stage, and the sparkly dust looked so real when the stage lights caused them to sparkle.

David Ribi played Peter Pan, and the mean old Captain Hook was played by Ricky Champ. All of the cast took part in the singing and dancing throughout the play, but my favourite was Gemma Hunt from Swashbuckle on CBeebies, who played the part of Tinkerbell.

Top cast: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan opened at the Fairfield Halls on Saturday. It runs until Dec 31

There were lots of funny scenes, especially when the pirates were doing tricks, they were really silly and reminded me of the clowns at Zippos Circus.

Emily and I thought it was a great show, we laughed, danced and even got to shout throughout the play, and we both took some flyers to share with our friends at my school and her nursery, as everyone should try and see the pantomime before it finishes at the end of December.

