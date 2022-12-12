Helplines and financial aid that can help through winter

The volunteers at the South Norwood Community Kitchen is dealing with impact of homelessness and in-work poverty on a daily basis.

Here, they offer an at-a-glance guide to the help and emergency services that are available to those experiencing some form of crisis this Christmas – whether through rising rents, fuel poverty or the simple and fundamental need to be able to feed a family.

Visit the South Norwood Community Kitchen website by clicking here

Read more: The 21 charities and voluntary groups helping out this winter

Read more: South Norwood Pay What You Can Café, Tue-Fri 10am-3pm

Read more: Fighting fund’s £1,000 donation helps at heart of community

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

