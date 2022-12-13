Shirley care home enjoys first Christmas Fair since lockdown

MHA Hall Grange, the home in Shirley, organised a Christmas fair last weekend, its first community event since the lockdown, and together with the generous help of volunteers raied £350.

Festive cheer: Hall Grange residents got together with relatives at the first event at the home for two years

The home offers residential and dementia care for up to 86 older people and has plenty of fundraising methods including a cake sale, a raffle and book sale to help bump up the figure.

The money raised will be used towards the homes amenity fund, which is used for activities and trips for residents.

Jade McMillan, activity coordinator, said: “The Christmas Fair was the first event we organised since the pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic we used to have regular volunteers who would come in and spend time with residents, but this had to stop for obvious reasons.

“The residents really enjoyed seeing the volunteers again, as well as family and friends who attended.

“They got stuck and helped me make the Christmas decorations and were on hand to help in selling Christmas cards, canvas bags and other items.

“It was nice to see so many family members visit in one go and it’s something we have missed here at MHA Hall Grange.

“We had some great donations from attendees, and they were gratefully accepted.

“It was a real community event and one we are proud to have hosted.”

