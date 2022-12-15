Win a Boxing Day panto treat for the family at the Fairfield Halls

Get ready to buckle your swash and sprinkle magic fairy dust over your Christmas celebrations with our latest tremendous free-to-enter Inside Croydon competition, in association with the Fairfield Halls.

We have a family pass of up to five tickets for the 6pm Boxing Day performance this year’s great Croydon pantomime – The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook.

Five full-priced tickets for the Fairfield Halls panto would normally cost up to £175!

But you can win them as a prize in our competition just by answering a simple-ish question and get to see what our own reviewer has described as a “must-see” show.

Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell have flown into the Fairfield Halls this Christmas with a star-studded cast, headed up by EastEnders Ricky Champ as Captain Hook and Gemma Hunt as Tinker Bell.

Also in the cast are Crackerjack’s Mark Rhodes as Smee and Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter David Ribi as Peter Pan, all starring in a brand-new swashbuckling adventure full of fun, laughter… and crocodiles!

After defeating the evil Captain Hook and his crew of prancing pirates, life has been pretty perfect for Peter Pan. But when a stranger arrives in Neverland, he is forced to question his past and face his future. Will Peter ever grow up?

And then there are the rumours… That a certain someone survived the stormy seas and is seeking revenge! Have you heard them too? People are saying … that Hook is back!

So watch out… he might be behind you!

There is only one winner in our panto competition – and that will be the person who correctly answers this question:

What is the name of the author of the original Peter Pan stories?

Email your answer, with “Fairfield Halls Peter Pan competition” in the subject field, before the closing date of noon on Tuesday, December 20, to inside.croydon@btinternet.com. You must also include a daytime contact phone number.

The winner will be the first correct answer to be drawn from Captain Hook’s very large hat.

The winner will be notified of their prize by email or phone call from the Fairfield Hall’s promotion company by December 21.

The Editor’s decision is final. All usual Inside Croydon competition Ts & Cs apply.

There is no alternative to the prize offered, and entrants must be over 18 and available to attend the 6pm performance of The Further Adventures of Peter Pan on Monday, December 26.

The Further Adventures of Peter Pan runs at the Fairfield Halls until December 31. Tickets start from £30, but there are group booking and school offers also available

