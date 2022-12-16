It’s party time at Trinity when the pupils put on a big show

Trinity School hosted a Community Christmas Party this week, welcoming 60 older residents from local care homes and community groups into the school.

The guests were treated to performances from Trinity’s Musical Theatre Club with big hits, from Les Misérables to The Jungle Book, and the Trinity Big Band put on a show and even played Happy Birthday for one of the guests.

There was also a group of carollers from the pupils’ choirs and staff, ensuring that everyone left feeling festive.

Pupils volunteered to take part, with the youngest, from the junior year and Year 1 (aged 10 to 12) waiting on tables and keeping guests entertained in between the performances. They spent time chatting about school life, discussing plans for the holidays and even testing out a few Christmas cracker jokes. For many of the older residents without family, the Trinity Community Christmas Party is a highlight of the festive social calendar. Everyone involved was pleased to see it return after a three-year hiatus.

“This has always been a popular event among our community partners, and we are so glad we could bring it back this year,” said Claire Burrage, Trinity’s head of community action.

“Christmas can be a difficult and lonely time for a lot of people, so it’s very special to see the young and old connecting and having fun. Thank you to our parents who donated raffle prizes, our students for entertaining and our guests for coming along. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”

Shirley Neighbourhood Care helps elders in the local area avoid loneliness and isolation through a range of services. Manager Suzy Stoyel, said, “As usual the band were tremendous and really made the evening for the elders. The boys waiting on the tables were so courteous and considerate, their mothers should be very proud!”

Liuba Harrison, sheltered scheme team leader from Whitgift House nursing home said, “We had a fantastic evening at Trinity, our residents had a great time. The boys were wonderful, running around every single resident with food and drinks, they all received the royal treatment! And, of course, the band made the evening extra special.”

Norman Till, from Addiscombe Neighbourhood Care Association, which supports older people in the area, said, “Our clients really enjoyed themselves… the efforts of the young hosts were much appreciated. We really believe the whole intergenerational exchange proves beneficial for all concerned.”

Adam Price, who is in the junior year at Trinity, said, “The Christmas party was fun because the lovely lady I sat with said she really enjoyed the music and let me unwrap her bingo prize. I was super happy because it’s my first Christmas Party at Trinity and my grandparents who live at Whitgift House were there too.”

Lower Sixth student, Felix Gomulka, said, “I first helped at our community Christmas party when I was just 11 years old. The party is a chance to connect with other generations and just share a few hours of genuine fun and enjoyment. This year was particularly special, with the party being cancelled for two years, and hopefully it will remain a staple in our calendar for many years to come.”

Guests also attended from local care homes including Wilhelmina House, Peony Court and Hall Grange. All leftover, unopened food will be donated to the local foodbank, Shrublands Trust.

