Here’s wishing our readers a Wassailingly great Christmas

And a Wassailingly good Christmas to all Inside Croydon’s loyal readers!

Thanks to the lovely people at Theatre Workshop Coulsdon and the cast of their Grimm Tales show for this musical Christmas card for 2022.

We’re switching off the Roneo machine here in Inside Croydon Towers for a few days and opening the bottle of Harvey’s Bristol Cream sherry given to us by arts correspondent Bella Bartock in thanks for all the terrific theatre productions we have sent her to see this year.

Thanks for all your support, your Patreon subscriptions and generous fund-raising, as well as your articles, images, story ideas and reports over the past 12 months, which proved to be just as gruelling, and fascinating, as each of the previous two years.

Our email inbox remains open for any other tip-offs that might present in the next couple of days. We’ll be back next week after the bank holidays with the usual load of old flannel reviewing the year just gone, but also with a couple of agenda-setting news stories that we believe will make Katherine Kerswell’s piss boil and Jason Perry more red-faced than usual.

Until then: Ho-Ho-Ho!

And in the meantime, if you want to join in with the Coulsdon wassailers…

Here we come a-wassailing

Among the leaves so green,

Here we come a-wand’ring

So fair to be seen.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A Happy New Year,

And God send you a Happy New Year. We are not daily beggers

That beg from door to door,

But we are neighbors’ children

Whom you have seen before

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A Happy New Year,

And God send you a Happy New Year. Good master and good mistress,

As you sit beside the fire,

Pray think of us poor children

Who wander in the mire.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A Happy New Year,

And God send you a Happy New Year We have a little purse

Made of ratching leather skin;

We want some of your small change

To line it well within.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A Happy New Year,

And God send you a Happy New Year. Bring us out a table

And spread it with a cloth;

Bring us out a cheese,

And of your Christmas loaf.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A Happy New Year,

And God send you a Happy New Year. God bless the master of this house,

Likewise the mistress too;

And all the little children

That round the table go.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A Happy New Year,

And God send you a Happy New Year.

