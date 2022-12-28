NHS charity’s supporters go sky-high to hit £150,000 target

Some of the borough’s most seriously ill children now have access to vital play facilities whilst they recover in hospital, thanks to an appeal by Croydon Health Charity hitting a £150,000 fund-raising target.

The charity’s “Power of Play” fundraising appeal, backed by 400 supporters, has funded two children’s playgrounds for unwell children receiving care in the Rainbow Children’s Unit at Croydon University Hospital, as well as play resources, a teenagers’ chill-out area and a therapeutic zen garden.

The achievement is the Charity’s largest amount raised in a single appeal to date. It’s all thanks to fundraisers who conquered their fear of heights by doing sponsored sky diving as well as bakers, walkers, runners and cyclists, all of whom came together to donate their time over the past year.

Local businesses, community groups and national charitable trusts also supported the appeal, which has funded the state-of-the-art combined play and therapeutic facilities.

“We are delighted that these play facilities are enhancing the hospital experience for our younger patients who need and deserve access to play,” said Elaine Clancy, Croydon Health Services NHS Trust’s joint chief nurse.

“We look after one of the largest populations of young people in the capital and thanks to these new facilities, we can now provide an even better hospital experience for local children when they need us most, now and in the future.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us to achieve our fundraising goal, including some of our most generous donors, Kasuma Trust UK, Surrey Freemasons and the Morrison’s Foundation.”

Croydon Health Charity funds medical and non-medical equipment, resources, specialist staff training and wellbeing projects at the Croydon Trust.

Visit www.justgiving.com/croydonhealthservices to make a donation.

