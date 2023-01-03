Save £££s! £10 off all orders in Turtle Bay’s great New Year offer

From today, Turtle Bay is giving away a £10 gift to its customers as the Caribbean restaurant and bar welcomes in the New Year.

The £10 gift is the perfect way to ensure you are not breaking the bank after Christmas, while still enjoying a terrific taste of the Caribbean on a chilly winter’s day this January.

To retrieve the £10 gift, customers need to download the Turtle Bay app, where it will be automatically loaded and waiting to be used. For fans who already have the app, the £10 gift will be found in the “Perks” section of the app.

The gift can be spent in Croydon’s Turtle Bay restaurant in the Grants building on the High Street, or any of their other restaurants around the country. There’s no minimum spend associated, it can be used seven days a week, at any time of day on anything from the food or drink menu, until the expiry date of February 16, 2023.

Whether guests are treating themselves to the perfect January pick-me-up with date night, are keen to catch up with friends over Turtle Bay’s famous bottomless brunch, or want to pop in quick after a cocktail, the gift can be redeemed for anything on the menu at the restaurant.

Alternatively, for those hoping to whisk their loved ones away to the Caribbean for the night this Valentine’s Day, the gift can be saved and used on Valentine’s Day.

Whatever the occasion or event, Turtle Bay’s budget-busting New Years gift is the perfect way to brighten up the grey days of January.

For more information or to book a table, visit turtlebay.co.uk.

Remember, the offer is subject to terms and conditions, including…

Your £10 app gift is only redeemable with the Turtle Bay App.

You can spend it on anything you like but you must use it in one go

Only one App can be linked per transaction – therefore only one gift can be redeemed.

We cannot split bills to accommodate multiple apps but you are welcome to join us at the bar and pay separately.

Expiry midnight Feb 16 2023.

