Aldi recruiting for 20 positions, including at Coulsdon store

Aldi, which claims to be Britain’s fastest-growing supermarket chain, is recruiting to fill vacancies at its Coulsdon store.

Aldi has 20 in-store roles, including store assistants, at stores in Ewell, Cheam and at Coulsdon, where its new wage scale that came in on January 1 will see them pay all store assistants working in its stores inside the M25 at least £12.45 per hour.

“The supermarket remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £871 a year,” Aldi said today.

“Aldi is a multi-award-winning employer that offers one of the best working environments and competitive benefits packages in the UK supermarket sector. Aldi also creates opportunities for colleagues to develop and progress and has flexible contracts available, as well as healthcare and lifestyle perks,” they say.

“We are really excited about creating even more jobs in Greater London,” said Kelly Stokes, Aldi’s recruitment director. “Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job – we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally. On top of our competitive pay and benefits package, Aldi continues to offer a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.”

Those interested in applying for one of the roles with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

