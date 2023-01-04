Aldi recruiting for 20 positions, including at Coulsdon store

Aldi, which claims to be Britain’s fastest-growing supermarket chain, is recruiting to fill vacancies at its Coulsdon store.

Recruitment drive: Aldi are seeking staff for the Coulsdon and Cheam stores

Aldi has 20 in-store roles, including store assistants, at stores in Ewell, Cheam and at Coulsdon, where its new wage scale that came in on January 1 will see them pay all store assistants working in its stores inside the M25 at least £12.45 per hour.

“The supermarket remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £871 a year,” Aldi said today.

“Aldi is a multi-award-winning employer that offers one of the best working environments and competitive benefits packages in the UK supermarket sector. Aldi also creates opportunities for colleagues to develop and progress and has flexible contracts available, as well as healthcare and lifestyle perks,” they say.

“We are really excited about creating even more jobs in Greater London,” said Kelly Stokes, Aldi’s recruitment director. “Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job – we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally. On top of our competitive pay and benefits package, Aldi continues to offer a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.”

Those interested in applying for one of the roles with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

