Brigade issues safety warning after plug sparks fire in Kenley

The London Fire Brigade has issued an electrical safety reminder after a house fire on Hayes Lane in Kenley overnight.
Part of the ground floor of the detached house was damaged by fire.
Firefighters assisted a woman from the building, who was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by resistive heating in an extension lead.
An LFB spokesperson said: “Overloaded sockets are one of the most common causes of electrical fires. Some electrical appliances use more power than others, so be mindful not to overload extension leads and always check that you’re using the right fuse for the plug.”
The Brigade was called at 00.43am and the fire was under control by 1,08am. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Purley and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.
