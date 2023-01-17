M&S’s Whitgift future questioned after shift to Purley Way

A bullish £480m expansion plan for one of Britain’s biggest retailers, with ‘the right stores, in the right place, with the right space’, could mean more bad news for Croydon town centre.

By our retailing correspondent, MT WALLETTE

There’s growing concern among customers and sources at the council that Marks and Spencer’s latest expansion plans could eventually see the company abandon its flagship town centre store on North End.

Inside Croydon reported last year how M&S was taking on the retail space on Purley Way that was deserted by John Lewis during the first covid lockdown in 2020.

Remarks made yesterday by the company’s new chief executive, Stuart Machin – “making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space” – have been interpreted by some to mean that the shift away from Croydon’s town centre store is now a matter of “when”, rather than “if”.

The loss of Marks and Spencer would be a hammer blow to the ageing and run-down Whitgift Centre, where a £1.4billion new Westfield centre has failed to materialise after more than a decade of empty promises.

Machin has recently replaced Steve Rowe as M&S CEO. Rowe famously began his business career working Saturday shifts at the Marks and Spencer store in the Whitgift Centre, alongside his mother who was a full-time employee there. It is fair to assume that Machin won’t have the sentimental attachment to the North End store that his predecessor had.

Machin made his remarks as the company unveiled a £480million investment in its “store rotation programme”, which will see 3,400 jobs being created over the next three to five years. There are 130 new jobs at the Purley Way store, which is expected to open in the first half of 2023.

Purley Way is one of eight “full-line” stores – which stock clothes, food and homeware – along with sites in Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds in the next year. The other seven are all relocations, the company confirmed.

Once completed, the changes will see a reduction overall in the number of M&S’s traditional shops, as the firm looks to expand its grocery trade.

“The out-performance of our recently relocated and renewed stores give us the confidence to go faster in our plan,” Machin said.

Last year, M&S announced plans to reduce the number of its “full-line” shops to 180 from 247 by 2028.

“The company had already announced plans to close a large number of shops last October so on a net basis its presence in retail parks and on the High Street will be reduced,” retail analyst Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

“Whether it can maintain the momentum as the headwinds provided by rising costs and increased pressures on household budgets continue to bear down on the business is the key test facing management.”

Yesterday’s announcement, Mould said, “…demonstrates physical retail continues to have a role and that Marks & Spencer sees its multi-format stores, with a mix of clothing, homewares and food, as a competitive advantage.

“The push to revamp the store estate also shows it recognises the importance of having sites which are appealing for shoppers to visit and are in the right places to attract healthy footfall.”

