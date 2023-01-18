Planners’ misdeeds continue to pile disgrace on our borough

CROYDON COMMENTARY: After the latest revelations of deceit and delay by the council’s planning department, costing the borough tens of thousands of pounds when supporting a profit-hungry developer, iC reader IAN KIERANS says it is time that the Mayor and chief exec took action in the interests of the residents they serve

Following this week’s report of the four-year saga over a developer’s blatantly unsuitable scheme in Park Hill, there is surely now enough evidence of, at the very least, serial crass incompetence by the council’s planning staff, from the director downwards, for someone to take action?

The report on the Park Hill case is bad enough, but that there are so many other similar cases around the borough should make the council’s planners a disgrace to the term “public official”, a disgrace to those that work so hard within this council past and present and a disgrace to this community.

More importantly, from the evidence of their deceits and delays, they are a clear and present danger to vulnerable residents in this borough.

The whole affair has the whiff about it of a fetid pustulating dung pile.

As long as it is allowed to continue, it will continue to bring the whole council and all its employees into national disrepute.

So here are three questions for Croydon’s Council’s chief executive, Katherine Kerswell, and Mayor Jason Perry:

1, What does a person employed at Croydon Council have to do to be investigated and potentially dismissed without being in receipt of a “full Negrini”? 2, How many legal cases brought against the council, as almost occurred in this case, will it take for an employer – the council – to take action in the public interest? And then, most importantly… 3, Why should Croydon residents have any confidence in any utterance this body makes when such deceitful actions remain unanswered and undisciplined, simply condoned by this executive?

If these questions are not answered by Kerswell and Mayor Perry, perhaps further questions need to be put to the office of Secretary of State Michael Gove.

Just how low does Croydon Council have to go before Gove’s department intervenes?

Read more: Home owner’s victory after four-year battle with planners

Read more: Council in cover-up over planning’s husband and wife act

Read more: Ex-porn baron strips Croydon’s planners of all arguments

Read more: Council delays and lack of enforcement cause residents misery

Read more: Director of planning’s bogus claim over Institute membership

Read more: Director refuses to admit conflict of interest over South Drive

Croydon Commentary provides a platform for any of our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

