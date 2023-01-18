Planners’ misdeeds continue to pile disgrace on our borough

Fisher’s Folly: the planning department appears to be beyond reproach

CROYDON COMMENTARY: After the latest revelations of deceit and delay by the council’s planning department, costing the borough tens of thousands of pounds when supporting a profit-hungry developer, iC reader IAN KIERANS says it is time that the Mayor and chief exec took action in the interests of the residents they serve

Following this week’s report of the four-year saga over a developer’s blatantly unsuitable scheme in Park Hill, there is surely now enough evidence of, at the very least, serial crass incompetence by the council’s planning staff, from the director downwards, for someone to take action?

The report on the Park Hill case is bad enough, but that there are so many other similar cases around the borough should make the council’s planners a disgrace to the term “public official”, a disgrace to those that work so hard within this council past and present and a disgrace to this community.

More importantly, from the evidence of their deceits and delays, they are a clear and present danger to vulnerable residents in this borough.

Planning approval: some council planners have been accused of being too close to some local developers

The whole affair has the whiff about it of a fetid pustulating dung pile.

As long as it is allowed to continue, it will continue to bring the whole council and all its employees into national disrepute.

So here are three questions for Croydon’s Council’s chief executive, Katherine Kerswell, and Mayor Jason Perry:

1, What does a person employed at Croydon Council have to do to be investigated and potentially dismissed without being in receipt of a “full Negrini”?

2, How many legal cases brought against the council, as almost occurred in this case, will it take for an employer – the council – to take action in the public interest? And then, most importantly…

3, Why should Croydon residents have any confidence in any utterance this body makes when such deceitful actions remain unanswered and undisciplined, simply condoned by this executive?

If these questions are not answered by Kerswell and Mayor Perry, perhaps further questions need to be put to the office of Secretary of State Michael Gove.

Just how low does Croydon Council have to go before Gove’s department intervenes?

2 Responses to Planners’ misdeeds continue to pile disgrace on our borough

  1. Laurence Fisher says:
    January 18, 2023 at 4:55 pm

    Keep a good eye and ear out for a golden handshake to this Kerswell person – she is simply a Negreni with a different grin. And when, not if, it happens, it must be stopped/reclaimed through the courts. Utter, utter #&%*

  2. Stephen Blythman says:
    January 18, 2023 at 5:12 pm

    You have to wonder what she has on our elected representatives that they hesitate to act with rectitude, or is that concept so completely alien to them!

