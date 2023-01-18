TfL confirms 6% fare rises for capital’s buses, Tube and trams

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has today confirmed that the capital’s bus, Tube and tram fares will go up by almost 6per cent, an increase imposed by central government as part of last year’s post-covid bail-out.

Mayor Khan said there was “no viable alternative” to “plug the gap” left by central government funding. But passenger groups warned that the 5.9per cent average increase will hit the lower paid hardest, especially Londoners already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Mayor of London is also expected to announce increases in City Hall’s Council Tax precept, which will see Londoners in an average Band D property will be hit with an extra £20 bill for transport, a £15 bill for the Met Police and an additional £3.55 for the London Fire Brigade. That combines for a £38.55 increase to the average household’s bill.

Mayor Khan was obliged to hike Transport for London fares by the same amount as the state-subsidised national operators as part of the conditions around the TfL bailout deal last year.

Michael Roberts, the chief executive for London TravelWatch, said: “Many Londoners are already feeling the pinch with cost-of-living pressures so this fares rise of 5.9per cent across TfL services will be challenging for many people.

“More people use the bus every day in the capital than any other type of transport. Buses are used most by lower-income Londoners, so we are particularly disappointed that these fares were not capped.”

