Supermarket’s family meal deal offers a week’s dinners for £20

By Hannah Assefa

As the cost of living crisis bites hard into the weekly budgets of families across the country, supermarket chain Asda has announced an initiative allowing shoppers to feed a family of four an evening meal for a week all for less than £20.

The retailer has unveiled seven budget-friendly recipes across its Just Essentials range.

From Tuna and Tomato Pasta to Chicken Stew and Rice, the recipe plan aims to help families plan and cook a whole week’s worth of delicious and healthy evening meals for as little as £2.10 per meal for four.

The Just Essentials “7 for £20” plan is available on Asda.com now, meaning customers can browse the seven recipes and add each ingredient required to their basket before following the method to create each meal on the Asda Good Living website. It’s so simple, the only things customers will need in their cupboards already are oil, salt and pepper.

“Proving that delicious, nutritious meals don’t have to come with a hefty price tag, each recipe consists of simple family favourites that don’t cost the earth,” Asda say.

“Shoppers can enjoy comforting dishes such as Tuna and Tomato Pasta, Bacon and Pea Frittata, Chicken Stew and Rice, Chicken Pasta, Fish Pie, Fish Biryani and Sausage and Mash.”

Earlier this month, Asda announced that they have extended their café price deals that sees under-16s and pensioners over-60 eating for just £1. THe meal deal was just meant to run through November and December, but will now be available until March.

The Just Essentials range, launched in 2022, was named “Own Label Brand of the Year”, with prices for everything from fresh produce to cupboard essentials starting at just 16p.

The seven recipes are available to buy online here.

Asda’s Just Essentials week-long meal plan includes the below evening meals:

Monday – Sausage and Mash

Tuesday – Fish Biryani

Wednesday – Fish Pie

Thursday – Bacon and Pea Frittata

Friday – Tuna and Tomato Pasta

Saturday – Chicken Stew and Rice

Sunday – Chicken Pasta

Read more: Council’s £3m cost-of-living help is just a phone call away

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

