Supermarket’s family meal deal offers a week’s dinners for £20

Posted on January 18, 2023 by insidecroydon

By Hannah Assefa

Meal plans: Asda reckon that they can feed a family of four for £20

As the cost of living crisis bites hard into the weekly budgets of families across the country, supermarket chain Asda has announced an initiative allowing shoppers to feed a family of four an evening meal for a week all for less than £20.

The retailer has unveiled seven budget-friendly recipes across its Just Essentials range.

From Tuna and Tomato Pasta to Chicken Stew and Rice, the recipe plan aims to help families plan and cook a whole week’s worth of delicious and healthy evening meals for as little as £2.10 per meal for four.

The Just Essentials “7 for £20” plan is available on Asda.com now, meaning customers can browse the seven recipes and add each ingredient required to their basket before following the method to create each meal on the Asda Good Living website. It’s so simple, the only things customers will need in their cupboards already are oil, salt and pepper.

“Proving that delicious, nutritious meals don’t have to come with a hefty price tag, each recipe consists of simple family favourites that don’t cost the earth,” Asda say.

“Shoppers can enjoy comforting dishes such as Tuna and Tomato Pasta, Bacon and Pea Frittata, Chicken Stew and Rice, Chicken Pasta, Fish Pie, Fish Biryani and Sausage and Mash.”

Earlier this month, Asda announced that they have extended their café price deals that sees under-16s and pensioners over-60 eating for just £1. THe meal deal was just meant to run through November and December, but will now be available until March.

The Just Essentials range, launched in 2022, was named “Own Label Brand of the Year”, with prices for everything from fresh produce to cupboard essentials starting at just 16p.

The seven recipes are available to buy online here.

Asda’s Just Essentials week-long meal plan includes the below evening meals:

  • Monday – Sausage and Mash
  • Tuesday – Fish Biryani
  • Wednesday – Fish Pie
  • Thursday – Bacon and Pea Frittata
  • Friday – Tuna and Tomato Pasta
  • Saturday – Chicken Stew and Rice
  • Sunday – Chicken Pasta

