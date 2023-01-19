Half of borough’s schools expected to close for teachers’ strike

GENE BRODIE, education correspondent, on the likely impact of next month’s industrial action by the National Education Union



At least half of Croydon’s state schools will close for the day on Wednesday, February 1.

Most of the others will offer a reduced timetable and many of these will see demonstrations of teachers handing out leaflets and making their case to students, parents and colleagues as part of a national teachers’ strike across England and Wales.

After the NEU, the National Education Union, announced that it had met the threshold for strike action this week, Dave Harvey, one of the NEU’s two district secretaries for Croydon, said that, whereas in England as a whole 53per cent of union members had voted in the strike ballot and in Wales, 58per cent, in Croydon the figure was 74per cent.

Given that votes across the country were above 90per cent in favour of strike action, Harvey feels confident that two-thirds of Croydon NEU members have expressed a positive willingness to strike.

“We have members in every single school in Croydon,” Harvey said.

“We expect at least half the schools will close. Last time, headteachers took the attitude that if half the staff were on strike, they would close.”

Not all of the thousands of striking teachers will be handing out leaflets outside Croydon school gates. The NEU is also sending members up to Westminster to demonstrate to those in power.

Will the government listen? If not, there are more strikes planned, a day of strikes in Wales, then the north of England, then the Midlands, and then the South and Greater London, including Croydon, on March 2, all designed to keep the strike on the front pages at least cost to members. If the government still isn’t inclined to negotiate, then more strikes are planned for March 15 (Budget day!) and 16.

But why are teachers striking in the first place? It is a familiar story. Ask any nurse, any railway worker, post office worker, any university lecturer, any key worker at all, and they will tell you how the government is crippling the service they work for, starving it of funds and, in the process, pushing as much as possible of the burden of cuts on to the employees and service users.

Teachers in state schools have seen the value of their wages fall by more than a quarter since 2010, following years of austerity wage “rises”, typically of around 1per cent. This year’s 5per cent offer – Harvey dismisses that nomenclature: “Let’s just call it what it is, an imposition” – is not fully funded by the government, either.

So if schools are to meet their obligation to pay their staff the increase, they will have to make cuts in other areas – fewer support staff, say, or less heating, or bigger class sizes.

Harvey is clear on this: it is the government that is prejudicing young people’s education through years of neglect and underfunding, not the odd one-day strike by teachers.

Meanwhile, the Metro newspaper parrots the usual lazy tropes: “Feb 1 Strike Hell – It’s one out all out”, a hysterical reaction to the fact that on the first day of February, not only teachers but rail workers, university lecturers and civil servants will all be out on strike.

It goes on to quote Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accusing union leaders of wanting to “grind Britain to a halt”.

What next? “Teachers holding our kids’ education to ransom”? It is laughable.

Teachers, health workers, railway workers, these are all people who worked throughout the pandemic, adapting and adjusting, accepting the flexibility imposed by real life. These are not the people who are damaging our NHS, our education system or our transport system.

These are the people who are trying to save them.

