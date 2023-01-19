Hundreds of opportunities on offer at Gatwick jobs fair

Posted on January 19, 2023 by insidecroydon

Hundreds of work positions at Gatwick Airport are on offer at a jobs fair being held at Croydon’s Fairfield School of Business next Tuesday, January 24 – with anyone looking for a job encouraged to book a free appointment

Twenty-three employers – including World Duty Free, Boots, Greggs, Caffe Nero, DHL, Border Force and DNATA – are looking for recruits in Gatwick’s shops, restaurants and bars, or as ground and cargo handlers on the airfield, and cabin crew with a range of airlines.

Interviews for many positions will be held on the day, and employment support and guidance will also be on offer.

This is the eighth Gatwick Jobs Fair to be held since the beginning of last year, with nearly 2-in-3 of attendees walking away with job offers at the last event.

Nick Williams, the head of Gatwick Airport’s retail team, said: “There are so many great job opportunities available across the airport, so this free event really is worth attending if you are looking for work in a fast paced, dynamic and exciting environment.”

DWP claimants who wish to attend the jobs fair should contact their work coach to book their place.

The jobs fair runs from 10am to 2pm at Fairfield Business School, 2 Addiscombe Road Croydon CR0 5TT.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Addiscombe West, Business and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply