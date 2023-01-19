Hundreds of opportunities on offer at Gatwick jobs fair

Hundreds of work positions at Gatwick Airport are on offer at a jobs fair being held at Croydon’s Fairfield School of Business next Tuesday, January 24 – with anyone looking for a job encouraged to book a free appointment

Twenty-three employers – including World Duty Free, Boots, Greggs, Caffe Nero, DHL, Border Force and DNATA – are looking for recruits in Gatwick’s shops, restaurants and bars, or as ground and cargo handlers on the airfield, and cabin crew with a range of airlines.

Interviews for many positions will be held on the day, and employment support and guidance will also be on offer.

This is the eighth Gatwick Jobs Fair to be held since the beginning of last year, with nearly 2-in-3 of attendees walking away with job offers at the last event.

Nick Williams, the head of Gatwick Airport’s retail team, said: “There are so many great job opportunities available across the airport, so this free event really is worth attending if you are looking for work in a fast paced, dynamic and exciting environment.”

DWP claimants who wish to attend the jobs fair should contact their work coach to book their place.

The jobs fair runs from 10am to 2pm at Fairfield Business School, 2 Addiscombe Road Croydon CR0 5TT.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

