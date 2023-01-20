Zurich employees choose four charities for £108,000 donation

Nightwatch, the Croydon-based charity which helps the homeless and working poor, is one of four local groups to receive a share of more than £100,000 in donations over two years from Zurich Community Trust.

Nightwatch and Croydon African Caribbean Family Organisation have both received more than £17,000 last year, with the South Croydon Day Centre for the Retired receiving £2,000 to help with its refurbishment project.

The charities will receive a similar amount from the trust again in 2023.

The funding is part of a support package worth more than £2million over two years to worthy causes around the country from the insurance multi-national’s trust.

The Croydon charities were chosen by Zurich’s employees working at their office in the town centre.

Ovarian cancer charity Ovacome has also been awarded more than £17,000 in each of two years under the scheme. Funding will be used to support the mental health and well-being of those affected by ovarian cancer in the community.

The insurer has also integrated a charity donation platform, MyImpact, which allows employees to make regular or one-off donations to partner charities. Each donation will be matched by 100per cent by ZCT. For every 10 hours of volunteering recorded on the platform, employees will receive £100 to donate to their favourite charity partner.

Talking about the Zurich donation, Victoria Clare, Ovacome CEO, said: “This will give us a chance to really reach people in the local communities so that they know the symptoms of ovarian cancer and can be diagnosed and supported much earlier.”

Frank lp, from the South Croydon Day Centre for the Retired, said: “We, the volunteers, and the visitors, are absolutely overjoyed to receive the generous support from Zurich Community Trust. This is in addition to the dedication and continued efforts of the team over the past few years to help our visitors, to bring joy and cheer to them in their later years.

“The generous grant will help the centre to carry out some essential refurbishment work to make the premises cosier and safer for the visitors. It will also support us through the year, when funding is scarce, and expenses are high.”

Steve Grimmett, the head of Zurich Community Trust, added: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting both households and charitable organisations, with inflation and high energy costs meaning budgets must now stretch further.

“Zurich Community Trust is proud that these donations will help to ease the pressure for charities in Croydon, picked by Zurich’s employees.”

Read more: £1,000 donation to Nightwatch as they battle cost of living crisis

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

