Tram service to Wimbledon to be suspended for 11 days

There will be no tram service between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane from Wednesday February 8 until Sunday February 19, while Transport for London carries out work to replace track in the Mitcham area.

This work, which involves a modest 150metres length of new track and 700metres of track “tamping” – a process in which the ballast under the tram tracks is packed, or tamped, to make the tracks and roadbed more durable and level – “is essential to ensure tram reliability is maintained and services can run smoothly”, TfL said today.

During the works, no trams will run between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane.

A replacement bus service will run from Wimbledon to Waddon Marsh, calling at Morden Road, Belgrave Walk then all stops via Therapia Lane. “Journey times will be considerably longer and customers may wish to use an alternative route,” TfL says, knowingly.

Trams will continue to run from Therapia Lane to Croydon town centre, Beckenham Junction and Elmers End. The West Croydon to New Addington line will operate as normal.

Mark Davis, TfL’s General Manager for London Trams, said: “I would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this vital maintenance work takes place. The work will greatly improve reliability and make journeys smoother and more pleasant for our customers. Please plan ahead and allow plenty of time for your journey.”

TfL says that work will take place 24 hours a day to ensure customer disruption is kept to a minimum. TfL will also use this opportunity to undertake a number of other tasks to reduce the need and frequency of future closures, including drainage works, fencing repairs and vegetation removal.

Hopper fares continue to be available for adult pay-as-you-go customers, giving unlimited journeys on buses and trams for £1.65 when made within one hour of touching in. This means customers should pay no more than normal to complete their journey during these works.

TfL says, “Information regarding these temporary changes and travel advice will be displayed at local tram stops and customers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative travel options.”

For status updates, live bus arrivals or to plan a route visit https://tfl.gov.uk/statusupdates/travel-tools

There will be no Southern rail or Gatwick Express services to or from Victoria on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29 due to Network Rail engineering work. The rail operators say, “Please use alternative rail services from London Bridge, including for journeys to Gatwick Airport.” Southern tickets will be accepted on the Tube between Victoria and London Bridge. For local journeys, a replacement bus service will be running. Click here for more information about your journeys.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

