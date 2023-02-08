MP Jones ‘shocked’ by Perry’s ‘unacceptable’ 15% tax hike

CROYDON IN CRISIS: ‘Residents simply cannot afford this Council Tax rise’ says Labour parliamentary front-bencher. By STEVEN DOWNES

Sarah Jones, the Labour MP for Croydon Central, has spoken out against the 15per cent Council Tax increase which the Tory Mayor, Jason Perry, is imposing on the borough’s residents from April, calling it “unacceptable” to heap such a massive additional financial burden during the Conservative cost-of-living crisis.

As first reported by Inside Croydon earlier this week, Mayor Perry requested government permission to go ahead with the 15per cent Council Tax hike without the need for a local referendum. The Conservative government minister, Michael Gove, announced on Monday that Mayor Perry had got his wish.

Under Perry’s plans, residents living in a typical Band D Croydon home will have an extra £234 added to their annual Council Tax bill from April. On top of that, there will also be an extra £38 for the Mayor of London’s precept, to pay for the Met Police and London Fire Brigade, which combined will make Croydon Council Tax bills among the biggest in the whole of the capital.

According to MP Jones, this is not the time to raise taxes by so much.

“I am deeply disappointed with the Conservative leadership in Croydon, led by Jason Perry, which has decided to hike council tax by 15per cent across the borough,” Jones said.

“In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by disastrous economic policy from the Conservative government, it is unacceptable that Croydon Council has heaped an extra burden on to taxpayers.

“Under current rules, Council Tax can only be increased by more than 4.99per cent with the express agreement of local residents via a referendum, so I am shocked that Mayor Perry has been given special permission by the government in Westminster to raise our tax by an extra 10per cent.

“Proper economic management is vital for any local authority, and there can be no doubt that the previous administration made serious mistakes. Labour will learn from these mistakes and work tirelessly to rebuild trust in our community.

“However, with many of my constituents struggling to make ends meet, this is not the time to raise taxes by such a degree. Residents in Croydon simply cannot afford this tax rise.

“I am asking the Mayor to think again and negotiate a better deal with the government.”

