CALAT Creative Arts courses, Thornton Heath, from Feb 22

There are three classes that all start from Wednesday, February 22

Contemporary Beading Jewellery Making

You will learn to make three different pieces of jewellery using various techniques and become familiar with the tools and materials used in jewellery making.

You will also learn how to play with colours, shapes and materials to design and create jewellery using beads, glass crystals and wood.

The course will cover a wide range of techniques such as wire wrapping, threading and knots, non-metal connections/closure and health & safety.

Restore, Refashion and Rejuvenate Household items

You will learn to decorate and upcycle small household goods using various techniques and become familiar with the tools and materials.

You will also learn how to play with colours, shapes and materials to design and decorate household goods, such as small plant pots, picture frames and small mirrors.

The course will cover a wide range of techniques such as glueing, threading and using old materials and items that can be reused and including Health and Safety.

