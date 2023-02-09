Community hub Jack and Jill in finals for national pub awards

A Coulsdon pub has made it to the finals of the Community Pub Hero Awards, a prestigious national competition organised by PubAid with the backing of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

The Jack and Jill, on Longlands Avenue in Woodcote, is one of just 15 pubs from across the country to reach the finals, having made it on to the shortlist in the Community Support Pub Hero category.

Nationally, 200 pubs entered the awards, with many, like the Jack and Jill, nominated by local MPs. Entries were judged by a panel of industry experts and the winners will be announced next month, with all finalists invited to a presentation at the House of Commons.

PubAid is a working party formed in 2009 to promote British pubs as a force for good in their communities.

Britain’s pubs raise more than £100million per year for charities and community causes and annually contribute £40million to grassroots sport.

The All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group was set up in 1993. More than 350 MPs and Peers are signed up as members.

The Community Pub Hero Awards first ran in 2018 and has been expanded this year to offer two categories for pubs: Community Support Hero or Charity Fundraising Hero, and a new Community Regular Hero where pubs nominated a supportive customer.

Coulsdon’s Jack and Jill has always had a strong community focus, responding to the needs and wants of locals. Among the events and groups it stages is a knitting circle, as well as the regular quiz nights, live music events, family fundays and a monthly ride out for local motorbikers.

They also serve as the pub of choice for what football club Coulsdon Athletic call their “post-game debriefs”.

The Jack and Jill has also made inclusivity and diversity a core part of the pub’s identity, offering a happy hour to bring in those with less disposable income and maintaining a commitment to never charge local residents for hiring out the pub.

They were also one of the few local pubs to celebrate Pride month in 2022, with landlord Sean Godly getting dressed in a stunning rainbow suit for the occasion.

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan said: “Our heartfelt congratulations go to the Jack and Jill.

“Choosing the finalists from a very strong set of entries was a real challenge and those pubs who have reached the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.”

“Judges were hugely impressed by the stories from so many pubs, who have raised astonishing sums for charities, or provided incredible support for local people. The awards demonstrate, once again, that pubs are a force for good in their communities.”

John Steele, from drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark, said, “We were delighted to see an increase in the number of entries over last year. It is wonderful to hear about the great work done by licensees and their teams and we’re happy to be giving them well-deserved recognition.”

The Jack and Jill was nominated by Elliot Colburn, the Conservative MP for Carshalton and Wallington: “I’m delighted to see that The Jack and Jill has reached the finals of this national competition. They do such fantastic work and are a real hub of support for the community.”

