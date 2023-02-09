Purley Way vets’ practice expands to meet growing demand

A vets’ practice in Waddon has added new consulting rooms and a larger theatre space enabling the team to care for more pets.

Vets at home: the reception area within the Pets At Home store off the Purley Way

Companion Care Croydon, part of the Pets At Home store at Waddon Goods Yard, off the Purley Way, is run by a 22-strong team of highly skilled vets, experienced veterinary nurses and pet health advisors.

The team offers a range of veterinary healthcare services, from preventative care and welfare advice to treating sick and injured animals.

The practice says, “The expansion follows increased demand for consultations, providing greater capacity, including separate wards for dogs and cats, and new state-of-the-art equipment, so the team can meet this need and care for more pets in Croydon and the surrounding areas.”

The practice now has five consultation rooms in total, as well as a second operating table in the enlarged operating theatre, and new equipment including a digital X-ray machine, an endoscopy machine and a multiparameter monitor to track pet’s vital signs.

Proud owner: vet Dr Obi Amazu taking care of one of his furry customers

The practice also has a new reception space, with an enhanced waiting area for customers and their pets.

The team is actively recruiting for two new roles – practice administrator and head clinical care assistant – as it increases its services.

Dr Obi Amazu, the practice owner and veterinary surgeon, told Inside Croydon: “We’ve been growing steadily in recent years and the refurbishment provides our team with the space and equipment they need to care for more pets across the local area, both with routine consultations and procedures and complex surgeries.

“With more space, we’ll be able to offer more appointments, more quickly, ensuring we can see people’s beloved pets as quickly as possible. Our whole team is really excited about the extension, and we can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into practice.”

