Younger Generation open auditions, Purley, Feb 26, Mar 26

Younger Generation, the charity theatre group for nine- to 18-year-olds who enjoy performing have two open audition dates coming up.
The auditions could lead to the youngsters becoming part of the cast for a show to be performed at the Ashcroft Theatre at the Fairfield Halls later this year.
The auditions will be held at St Marks Church Hall in Purley on Sunday February 26 and Sunday March 26, both at 1.40pm.
Full details available at www.youngergeneration.co.uk.
