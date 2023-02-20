Print. Display. Share: Join the Say No To 15% protest on Mar 1

You can play your part in the campaign for #FundCroydonFairly with this “cut out and keep” poster.

It is available here as a downloadable pdf version, too. Just click this link.

As well as signing the two separate petitions (and yes, you do need to sign both the change.org petition aimed at Croydon Council as well as the Parliamentary petition – links to both are below), you can now display your opposition to the imposition of a 15per cent Council Tax hike in the window of your home, your office, your shop or shopfloor (with the management’s permission first, where required).

Just download our poster, and print off a few copies.

Display the poster somewhere prominently.

Share your spare copies widely with family, friends and work colleagues.

And make a note of that date – March 1 – and the protest of families, residents’ associations and workers outside the Town Hall before the council’s budget meeting. The council meeting is due to start at 6pm, so we recommend you plan on getting there at least half an hour earlier.

And thanks, yet again, to the brilliant graphic art talents of Tim Longhurst for producing the poster and the campaign video.

Read more: 10,000 signatures! Now government has to answer our petition

Read more: Perry to preside over record-breaking 15% Council Tax hike

Read more: Public’s furious reaction to Perry’s Premium Council Tax hike

Read more: Government to write off £540m of council’s debts

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

