Say No To 15%: join the campaign protest rally on Mar 1

Posted on February 20, 2023 by insidecroydon

Read more: 10,000 signatures! Now government has to answer our petition
Read more: Perry to preside over record-breaking 15% Council Tax hike
Read more: Public’s furious reaction to Perry’s Premium Council Tax hike
Read more: Government to write off £540m of council’s debts

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Council Tax, Croydon Council, Mayor Jason Perry and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply