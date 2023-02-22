DWP’s £6m ‘poor relief’ highlights deprivation in Croydon

Jason Perry, Croydon’s part-time Mayor and part-time business director, who wants to increase everyone’s Council Tax in the borough by a whopping 15per cent, has said today, “I know many families in Croydon are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising prices.”

So he cannot claim ignorance of the additional financial hardship he is about to cause those families with his Perry Premium Council Tax hike.

Croydon’s Mayor’s comments came in response to an announcement from the Department of Works and Pensions that Croydon is to receive £6million from the Household Support Fund, a version of the Poor Relief schemes from the Victorian era, from the very same government that has trashed and crashed the economy and caused so much financial hardship.

The DWP is making a total of £842million in Household Support Fund allocations to councils across England from April 1.

“The distribution of the funding is targeted at the areas of the country with the most vulnerable households,” the DWP said.

The DWP’s announcement provided further evidence that Croydon is a borough with particularly pressing demands, demands which continue to be ignored when it comes to a fair funding settlement for the council.

The DWP’s extension of its Household Support Fund is providing £6,027,378.98 to Croydon, the second-highest amount of all London’s boroughs.

In the capital, only inner London Newham (£6,678,389.50), an area with some of the worst social deprivation in Europe, is getting more under this scheme.

Croydon’s outer London neighbour Bromley is to receive £3.74million and Sutton £2.3million. Inner London Lambeth is getting £5.4million, Southwark £5.47million.

The funding is allocated to councils who “will then use it to support people in their local area pay for energy bills or groceries”, the DWP said.

DWP minister Mims Davies said: “The Household Support Fund has already helped vulnerable families across England through these challenging times and I am pleased it will continue to do so for another full year.

“This is just one part of our extensive and targeted £26billion support package, which includes payments worth £900 for millions of people on benefits and additional support for disabled people and pensioners, while every household will continue to save money thanks to our Energy Price Guarantee.”

According to the DWP, “Councils in England have the flexibility to decide how best to spend their allocation to support people in their local area quickly and efficiently, drawing from local knowledge and direct contact with people in the community.”

According to a press release from Croydon Tories, this redistribution of public money to the people that need it most demonstrates, “the Conservative government’s unwavering commitment to support the most vulnerable in times of financial hardship”. Just a pity that it is the same Conservative government which has created so much of that very same financial hardship.

“This fund is a lifeline for local residents, and this extension will ensure this vital support is available for families who are struggling for another year,” according to Croydon Mayor Jason Perry, just before he hikes Council Tax by 15per cent and puts up council rents by 7per cent.

Residents wishing to claim help under the Household Support Fund are supposed to make enquiries through their local council, although Mayor Perry’s party political press release failed to provide any information on how to do so.

The propaganda department at Mayor Perry’s dysfunctional council has yet to issue its own version of the Tories’ 21st Century Poor Relief and any details of how residents can apply.

Read more: Perry to preside over record-breaking 15% Council Tax hike

Read more: Public’s furious reaction to Perry’s Premium Council Tax hike

Read more: Mayor Perry: ‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better’

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

