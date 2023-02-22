Maternity service at Mayday given improved ‘Good’ rating

Maternity services at Croydon’s biggest NHS hospital have been given an improved rating of “Good” for safety, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission. THis does not alter the overall CQC ratings for Croydon University Hospital, which is “Requires Improvement” in all categories.

In a CQC report published today, the hospital’s maternity services, run by Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, are now rated “Good” on every measure assessed by the independent inspectors.

The maternity department at Mayday Hospital handles around 3,500 births per year.

The inspection was conducted in December 2022, when a team of inspectors from the CQC visited labour ward, theatres, antenatal and postnatal care as well as the midwifery-led birthing centre, and spoke directly to staff and patients.

In its review, the CQC found:

The hospital’s maternity services had enough staff on each shift to care for women and their babies and keep them safe;

Staff worked well together and had the right qualifications, skills, training and experience on each shift;

Croydon University Hospital had dedicated teams and designated midwives who provide specialist support, supervision and training;

Equipment and premises were kept visibly clean and infection risks at the hospital were well-controlled;

There was 24-hour access to mental health liaison and a specialist perinatal mental health midwife if staff were concerned about a woman’s mental health;

Staff spoke positively about the support they received from their managers; and

Were passionate about their role and difference they made to the experiences of women and their families.

The CQC also found “Outstanding” practice, praising the Trust’s HEARD (Health Equity and Racial Disparity in Maternity) campaign which launched during the covid-19 pandemic to help raise awareness and tackle racial disparities and health inequalities for women from black, Asian or any other minority ethnic groups.

“We are so very proud that the CQC has recognised the many changes we have made and found our maternity services to be safe and well-led,” said Elaine Clancy, the Chief Nurse and executive director of Midwifery at the Trust.

“There were also some areas for improvement, many of which we are working to address. We’ve been rated ‘Good’ but we’re aiming high and will continue to strive for ‘Outstanding’ to ensure we provide the best care for women and their families in Croydon.

“Our midwives have the best jobs but also one of the hardest, caring for some of the most vulnerable in one of London’s largest and most diverse boroughs.

“The care of our staff is also fundamentally important so we’re pleased the CQC saw staff at all levels who were passionate about their care, felt respected and valued in their roles and who work well as a team to share lessons learned and grow their skills and expertise to achieve their career aspirations and care for our community.”

The CQC inspectors identified some areas for improvements, such as the servicing and maintenance of equipment and the management of medicines.

The inspectors found there is a high vacancy rate and high staff turnover rates in maternity staffing, “an issue that is widespread across NHS in England”.

The ratings for both Croydon University Hospital and Croydon Health Services NHS Trust remain “Requires Improvement” overall and also for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

