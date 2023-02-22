‘The Nijinsky of India’ is celebrated in museum exhibition

An extraordinary life which began in Bangalore and ended in Croydon is remembered and celebrated in an exhibition about dancer Ram Gopal currently running at the Museum of Croydon.

Entitled “I saw a god dance”, the exhibition highlights Gopal’s contribution to bringing Indian dance to global audiences.

Sketched by painters, clicked by photographers, chiselled by sculptors and praised by critics, Gopal was described as the “Nijinsky of India” (a reference to the Russian ballet dancer, rather than the Lester Piggott-ridden Triple Crown-winner).

A modernist, he blended Indian dance with balletic choreography, and in the 1930s, along with Uday Shankar, was among the first to showcase classical dance in the West, becoming a celebrity from New York to Paris, London to Warsaw.

He danced at some of the greatest theatres in the world, where he performed Garuda: the Golden Eagle, The Legend of the Taj Mahal, and Radha Krishna, a ballet choreographed in collaboration with Dame Alicia Markova.

Made an OBE in 1996 for services to dance, Gopal died, aged 90, in 2003 in a Norbury care home where he had spent the final years of his extraordinary life.

The exhibition, funded by the Heritage Lottery, runs at the Museum of Croydon, in the Clocktower at Katharine Street, until March 25, and is presented in conjunction with Apsara Arts.

On the final day of the exhibition, which is free to attend, will include a community celebration with workshops and performances.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

