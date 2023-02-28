If council budget fails to pass, expect a long night on Mar 8

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Former senior councillor JERRY FITZPATRICK looks ahead to tomorrow night’s key budget meeting, and previews what could be in store in the Town Hall meeting under an executive Mayor and with the balance of power between the political parties delicately balanced

It used to be so easy.

The council cabinet would agree a budget to put before the full council. The majority group on the council would then provide the votes to pass the budget while the minority group would either make meaningful amendments, or showboat, or boo and hiss, or sit sullenly on their hands – whichever they deemed fit.

Showboating combined with booing and hissing was the favourite opposition option.

No longer.

Under our gleaming new elected Mayor system, the budget proposal is the Mayor’s alone.

Mayor Jason Perry’s 15per cent Council Tax rise was “noted” by his cabinet in their meeting on February 22. From that point, an opposition party could have drawn up an alternative proposal, calling on support from a senior council financial official.

Such an alternative would have to be a balanced budget. So, any proposal to increase Council Tax by a figure less than 15per cent would require cutting spending or incurring and capitalising new borrowing if the council was able to do so. If any party has travelled down that unappealing road, they haven’t yet said so.

That budget now goes before council tomorrow night, March 1.

There, the council may either agree the proposals or object to it and require the Mayor to reconsider. Given that the Conservative party has a minority of councillors (33, plus the Mayor, against 37 combined Labour, Green and LibDem), it seems certain that the Mayor will be asked to reconsider.

The Mayor must reconsider his budget in the light of the council objection. He must give his response to the chief executive, who then will reconvene full council within seven working days. A meeting has already been scheduled for March 8.

At this second meeting, the council has two available choices: it can approve the Mayor’s original or revised proposal, or it can set an amended budget provided that such budget is passed by a majority of at least two-thirds.

Even if opposition parties worked in unison and with the desire or ability to set an amended balanced budget, they would need the support of probably as many as 14 Tory members to achieve it. In other words, it will not happen.

But the council is free to vote down the Mayor’s original or amended budget. That’s a real possibility given that the opposition parties – Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat – have enough votes to prevent its passage.

Then a default option comes into play. The council’s chief financial officer, Jane West, is required by the council constitution to identify “the minimum decisions and resolutions the council must make… as required to comply with statutory requirements”.

I can only do my best to interpret what this rather opaque piece of legalese actually means. Bear in mind that the council must submit a balanced budget to central government by March 11. The council at the start of the new financial year on April 6 must be able to undertake its minimum statutory responsibilities and pay its bills. So, at the very least, it seems the chief financial officer must identify as a holding position a Council Tax rate which enables it to meet such a minimum.

At this point, the fun starts.

The chief financial officer can either state that a decision to set a budget must be made at the meeting in session, or full council can be reconvened for a third session, with the possibility of new budget proposals being put to this third meeting.

However, if the chief financial officer stipulates that a decision is required at the second meeting, councillors will be kept in, like a class of naughty schoolkids, until a budget is passed. Our poor dear council representatives could be there for days, fed and watered by compassionate residents with supplies deposited at the Town Hall entrance.

Are council members ready to perish in the great cause?

Or will opposition members sit on their hands at the second meeting and let the budget through?

Your guess is as good – and probably the same – as mine.

Just a reminder that the government does have the power to send in commissioners to take over the running of the council. Their starting point would no doubt be to agree the budget which is set out in the chief financial officer’s report, including the 15per cent Council Tax increase.

And then there is the matter of the Section 114 notice issued in November. That predicted that Mayor Perry and West would not be able to deliver a balanced budget for the 2023-2024 financial year.

I am certainly not suggesting that the issuing of the S114 might only be interpreted as a tactical manoeuvre to get more money into Croydon’s base budget. But if it had been, it would have been very shrewd and has had its desired effect!

It is worth bearing in mind that increasing Council Tax raises income on a recurring and compounded basis – so any 15per cent increase this year will be included, and potentially added to, in future years. Whereas the cancellation or discharge of debt only provides net income. If the council achieves both it will be a huge double boost to setting sustainable budgets. If the council can do only one, it may still mean that the putative S114 is rendered unnecessary.

It is highly likely that Jane West is an enthusiast for the budget being placed before the council. Experienced financial officers know that their political bosses will want (if they have a scintilla of sense) to front-load the pain in the electoral cycle while maximising the budget base.

In short, provided that the budget is passed, there may not be the need for the S114, especially given that some of the assumptions about cost pressures are speculative.

And if £38million is wiped off annual lending repayments because the government agrees debt write-offs, I forecast that the S114 will certainly be withdrawn.

Jerry Fitzpatrick, pictured right, is a retired barrister who most recently was a councillor for Addiscombe West ward from 2018 to 2022



