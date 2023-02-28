Join the Say No To 15% protest: Town Hall, Mar 1

Posted on February 28, 2023 by insidecroydon

You can play your part in the campaign for #FundCroydonFairly with this “cut out and keep” poster.

It is available here as a downloadable pdf version, too. Just click this link.

As well as signing the two separate petitions (and yes, you do need to sign both the change.org petition aimed at Croydon Council as well as the Parliamentary petition – links to both are below), you can now display your opposition to the imposition of a 15per cent Council Tax hike in the window of your home, your office, your shop or shopfloor (with the management’s permission first, where required).

  • Just download our poster, and print off a few copies.
  • Display the poster somewhere prominently.
  • Share your spare copies widely with family, friends and work colleagues.

And make a note of that date – March 1 – and the protest of families, residents’ associations and workers outside the Town Hall before the council’s budget meeting. The council meeting is due to start at 6.30pm, so we recommend you plan on getting there an hour earlier.

And thanks, yet again, to the brilliant graphic art talents of Tim Longhurst for producing the poster and the campaign video.

Read more: 10,000 signatures! Now government has to answer our petition
Read more: Perry to preside over record-breaking 15% Council Tax hike
Read more: Public’s furious reaction to Perry’s Premium Council Tax hike
Read more: Government to write off £540m of council’s debts

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Community associations, Council Tax, Croydon Council, Croydon TUC, Inside Croydon, Mayor Jason Perry and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Join the Say No To 15% protest: Town Hall, Mar 1

  1. Sarah Bird says:
    February 28, 2023 at 11:25 am

    Everyone who can go , should. Enough is enough of the Council. Make the council accountable. Put plainly where is the money ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply