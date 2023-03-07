Inside track on Council Tax – listen to our latest podcast here

Posted on March 7, 2023 by insidecroydon

Out now is the Croydon Insider, the latest round-table discussions on all things Croydon.

This episode focuses on Council Tax, the 15per cent hike, what happened at last week’s Town Hall meeting (one of our guests offers a unique, ringside perspective after presenting the petition) and discusses what might be in store at tomorrow’s budget-setting meeting.

Listen here…

 

The Croydon Insider’s guests in this episode are iC columnist Andrew Fisher, charity worker and community volunteer Lee Townsend, Cheryl Fergus-Ferrell, one of the presenters on Croydon FM, and regular contributor Ken Towl. Co-producer is the marvellous Tim Longhurst.

